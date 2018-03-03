March 3rd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Patchy blowing snow after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Patchy blowing snow after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.