March 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before . Patchy blowing snow after . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.