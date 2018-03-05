March 5th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.