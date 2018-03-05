March 5th Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Tonight
Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 41. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
