March 6th Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 11 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
