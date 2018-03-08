March 8th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. East wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.