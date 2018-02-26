March Chamber Business Roundtable Subject: Small Business Insurance

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be presenting another free Small Business Roundtable on Wednesday, March 7th. The free event, sponsored by Commerce Bank, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, SBDC Network and the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lunch is included.

The topic for the March Roundtable will be “Is Your Business Protected?”- with Small Business Insurance. Cody Pierpoint from State Farm Insurance will be the presenter. Some of the topics for discussion include:

Proper Liability Protection, Business Property Coverage, Disaster Coverage, Loss of Use Coverage, Buy/Sell agreements and the importance of Life Insurance to fund them, Commercial Umbrella Policies, Group Life Insurance for employees.

For more information, call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce or to register on line, click here.