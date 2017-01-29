Marie Humble (December 12, 1932 – January 24, 2017)

Marie Humble, 84, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Deer Trail Assisted Living. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and Reliance.

Mrs. Humble was born on December 12, 1932 in Hemmingford, Nebraska, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Styvar.

She attended schools in Reliance and was a 1950 graduate of the Reliance High School . She married Alex Spence in 1951, they had three children, and later divorced. She married the love of her life, Harvey E. Humble in 1976.

Mrs. Humble’s interests included fishing, hunting, camping and entertaining. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include two sons Steven Spence and wife Ginger of Reliance, Wyoming and John Spence and wife Laurie of Bozeman, Montana; one daughter Diane Foster and husband Steve of Fort Laramie, WY; two brothers Jim Styvar and wife Shirley of Loveland, Colorado and Bill Styvar and wife Pat of Riverton, Wyoming; one sister Barbara Taylor and husband John of Texas; four grandchildren Daniel Foster and wife Misty, Alex Gleason, Shawna Nilson and husband Sherman, and Maycee Spence; one great-granddaughter Madyson Foster; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Harvey who died in 2009.

Cremation has taken place and at her request there will be no services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.