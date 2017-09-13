Marijuana Grow Operation Discovered In Big Piney, Three Arrested

Three people have been arrested for a marijuana grow operation which was allegedly being conducted at an organic farm in Big Piney.

As of September 12th, Big Piney residents Cristian Omar Mendez-Garcia, Sergio Eleazar Huerta-Garcia and Stewart M. Doty have been arrested on felony drug charges.

The charges come following the execution of a search warrant at the business “Wyomatoes” on August 25, 2017. According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation surrounded information received about a possible Marijuana grow operation at the facility located at 1298 Middle Piney Road in Big Piney.

Upon execution of the search warrant, law enforcement allegedly located approximately 50 pounds of processed Marijuana, approximately 300 processed Marijuana plants, and $63,117 in US Currency.