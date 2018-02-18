Marta Gomez Buzzer Beater Wins It For Cowgirls

San Jose, CA – A jumper by junior Marta Gomez with 0.7 seconds left in the game gave the Wyoming basketball team (18-7 overall, 11-3 MWC) a two-point victory, 66-64, over the San Jose State Spartans (6-19 overall, 3-11 MWC) on Saturday afternoon.

The win keeps the Cowgirls in a first place tie with UNLV (11-3, 16-9) for the top spot in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV defeated San Diego State 73-67 yesterday.

“The biggest thing is the rule change in women’s basketball that you can advance the ball to half court after a timeout,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “The score was tied with 2.4 seconds left and we that’s why you hold on to timeouts. So instead of taking it all the way down the court, we were able to advance up the sideline and choose what side”

Legerski went on to say, “It’s an exciting part of the game. We decided to run our out of bounds play with Marta (Gomez). If she was in a position to catch the ball, which she was and delivered again. It’s one thing to be able to call the ball and a whole different one to execute it. Liv (Roberts) threw a great pass to Marta and she finished it. We then had to defend on the other end and San Jose State had a chance it just fell short”.

Senior Liv Roberts led the way with a game-high 18 points, and eight rebounds. Gomez followed with 15 points, which included 11 in the fourth quarter.

The Cowgirls trailed 35-27 at the half and by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before outscoring San Jose State 24-14 in the final period to get the win.

Wyoming will be back in action on Wednesday against the New Mexico Lobos (8-6, 20-10). The game is set for 7:00 p.m. in Albuquerque.