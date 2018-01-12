Martin Luther King Jr. Day Office Closures

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, some offices will close for the holiday while others remain open.

Below are some of the common places associated with holiday closures and whether or not the will be closed. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.

Sweetwater County Offices : Closed

: Closed Rock Springs City Offices : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Rock Springs Family Recreation Center : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Rock Springs Civic Center : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce : Closed

: Closed Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Green River Chamber of Commerce : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Green River City Offices : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Green River Recreation Center : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Open regular hours

Open regular hours Sweetwater County Libraries : Open regular hours

: Open regular hours Sweetwater County School District #1 : School is in session and administrative offices will hold regular hours

: School is in session and administrative offices will hold regular hours Sweetwater County School District #2: School is in session and administrative offices will hold regular hours