Marty Wrage Named GRHS Head Football Coach/PE Teacher

Marty Wrage has been named the new Head Football Coach and Physical Education Teacher at Green River High School.

“I’m pleased to announce that Marty Wrage will be our next Head Football Coach and a Physical Education Teacher at Green River High School,” said Tony Beardsley, GRHS Athletic Director. “We are extremely excited that Coach Wrage has decided to join us. Marty has done an outstanding job throughout his career and brings a tremendous amount of experience and success as a Football Coach and Teacher to our School District.”

Wrage has worked at Greybull High School and Big Horn County School District #3 since 2007 with the last four years as Head Football Coach. During his time as Head Coach, Wrage’s team had a 27-12 record and made it to the state playoffs all four years.

He will also be the Head Football Coach of the Wyoming Shrine Bowl this summer.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be a part of such a great football program and an outstanding school system,” said Wrage. “I was drawn to this position due to the strong academics and athletics at Green River High School and in Sweetwater County School District #2.”

Wrage takes over for Don Maggi who resigned from the Head Football Coach position at Green River High School in December. Wrage will be the 27th Head Football Coach in Green River High School history, dating back to 1923.

Background and Credentials:

Greybull High School and Big Horn County School District #3, Wyoming (2007 to Present)

27-12 Overall Record as Head Football Coach over 4 Years

Football Teams were in the State Playoffs all 4 Years

Football Team played for the State Championship 2 Years ago

Head Football Coach of Wyoming Shrine Bowl this Summer – 2018

Current Physical Education and Health Teacher in Big Horn County School District #3

Ogallala High School and Ogallala Public School District, Nebraska (1995 to 2007)

-Head Football Coach, Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Head Golf Coach

-Physical Education and Weight Training Teacher

Chadron State College and Chadron Public Schools, Nebraska (1989 to 1995)

Quarterback and Receivers Coach at Chadron State College

Offensive Strength Coach at Chadron State College

High School and Middle School Basketball Coach for Chadron Public Schools