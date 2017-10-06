Marty’s & Bomber’s Expands Selection Of Beers On Tap

Marty’s Gastro Pub and Bomber’s Sports Bar have expanded their beers on tap to provide a greater variety for patrons.

The two establishments now feature 58 different tap beers which is 24 more than previously offered. Combined with beers offered in bottles and cans, Marty’s and Bomber’s now provides approximately 90 beer options.

Owner Daryl Fellbaum said he expanded beer selection as he noticed a growing demand for a large variety. Many people have developed a taste for craft beers and enjoy sampling a variety of options, and Marty’s & Bomber’s is sure to please the taste buds.

Equipped with a glycol cooling system, each beer on tap is sure to come out cold and with less foam.

The new selection includes beers from breweries in Wyoming including brews from Sheridan, Jackson, and soon one from Rock Springs.

Regional beers on tap include options from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, and Utah.

While enjoying a refreshing, cold beer, patrons can enjoy a variety of food from the full menu while watching one of the 60 televisions—20 in Marty’s and 40 in Bomber’s.

Marty’s and Bomber’s are located at 1549 Elk Street in Rock Springs. You can learn more on their Facebook page and on their website www.martybombers.com.