May 23rd, Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Isolated showers between 8 am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy fog between 7 am and 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Memorial Day – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.