May 3rd, Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.
