Mayor Demshar Will Not Seek Re-Election

The following is a press release sent to Wyo4News by Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar:

After considerable discussion with my family and weighing the pros and cons of another term, I am announcing that I will not seek re-election to the office of Mayor of Rock Springs. After 14 years in city government (six years as a Ward I Councilman, and eight years as Mayor), it is time to step down and pursue other interests in my life. My wife and I are looking forward to being fully retired and look forward to traveling and checking off the items we have on our “bucket list”. As anyone who has held public office knows, it is truly a family affair. The commitment of the family is easily as great, or greater than the commitment of the person holding public office. To my wife, Lynne; my daughter, Lori; and my son, Larry, “thank you” for allowing me to experience this great opportunity to serve the people of Rock Springs.

As one leaves public office, the question that always gets asked is, “Are things better because of my service than they were before”? After looking at my 14 years in public office, I believe that Rock Springs is a better place to live and raise a family. The City partnered with the Sweetwater County Commission and the City of Green River to bring the National High School Finals Rodeo to the City. Because of this effort, Rock Springs and Sweetwater County are now on the “national map”. Thanks to the support of our council, and the diligence and foresight of Chad Banks, our Downtown Redevelopment effort has made significant strides and we are well along in the revitalization of our downtown area, as evidenced by the City recently being named a winner of the National Greater Main Street Award. I believe the working relationships between Rock Springs, the Sweetwater County Commission, the City of Green River, and the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Division of the Department of Environmental Quality are as good as they have ever been. These stronger working relationships have certainly worked to the benefit of the City.

During my tenure as Mayor, we experienced the worst economic climate that we’ve seen in many, many years. Sales and Use Tax revenues fell to levels not seen since 2005. As a result, significant belt-tightening had to occur and I can’t thank the department heads and city employees enough for the efforts they made as we worked our way through these difficult times. While we are still not out of the woods, so to speak, we are much better positioned, organizationally, to operate at these reduced revenue levels while providing services expected by the citizens of this city.

From a personal and political standpoint, I have always been in favor of term limits for those in public office. After two terms as Mayor, I am more convinced than ever that term limits are the answer to making government more effective, efficient, and responsive to the needs and wishes of the constituents.

It has been my distinct honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Rock Springs as their Mayor. I can’t thank my family enough for their support, the City Council for their support and friendship as we confronted and resolved many issues as we moved the City forward. And, to the many friends that I have made along this journey, “thank you”. Each of you, in your own way, has had a positive impact on me and I am a better man because of your friendship. Our plan is to stay in Rock Springs and I look forward to seeing each of you, from time to time, as Lynne and I continue along our life’s journey together.