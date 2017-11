The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Green River is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1st at the Clock Tower in Green River.

The event features caroling, s’mores stations, books, and more.

A very special visitor from the North Pole may even attend the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Clock Tower is located at 51 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.