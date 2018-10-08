McBride Named MW Offensive Player Of The Week

LARAMIE, WY. (Oct. 8, 2018) – Wyoming volleyball sophomore Jackie McBride has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

McBride helped lead the Cowgirls to a 2-0 week in Mountain West play with home wins over Colorado State and Air Force. McBride racked up a combined 23 kills on 48 attacks for the week. She was also active defensively, posting 14 total blocks along with nine digs over the two matches.

On an efficient hitting McBride has compiled 138 total kills on the season making herself one of five Cowgirls who has recorded 135 or more in 2018. She has also posted 75 total blocks to rank third on the team and ranks second on the team in points with 191.0.

McBride and the Cowgirls return to the UniWyo Sports Complex this weekend to host a pair of MW matches. The team will host Utah State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., before welcoming Boise State to Laramie on Saturday at 1 p.m.