McCullough Invited To Patriot All American Invitational

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Oct. 20, 2017) – Cowboy golfer Drew McCullough has accepted an invitation to the sixth annual Patriot All-America Invitational held by the Golf Coaches Association of America in partnership with the Folds of Honor Foundation. The prestigious event, played in honor of fallen military members, features a field of just 84 amateur players that will compete in a 54-hole tournament Dec. 27-31 in Litchfield Park, Ariz., at The Wigwam Resort.

“It’s a unique and special opportunity to have our institution represented at arguably the highlight of the invitational season,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “This isn’t just a normal tournament. It’s meaningful and it will impact Drew (McCullough). He doesn’t take it for granted. It’s more than just an elite competition. The overall aura of the event is first-class.”

Each player will receive a special golf bag emblazoned with the name and branch of service of a fallen military member to use during the tournament. Following the tournament, the Cowboy Joe Club will auction McCullough’s bag, with all proceeds going to the Folds of Honor Foundation. The foundation provides post-secondary educational scholarships for children and spouses of military service men and women killed or disabled while serving the United States.

The field for the 2017 Patriot All-America Invitational is limited to 2017 collegiate golfers named to Ping All-America teams, 2017 First-Team AJGA All-Americans who are freshmen at GCAA institutions, invited members of US Service Academy golf teams, 2017 members of GCAA international teams, top-five finishers from the 2016 Patriot All-America Invitational, and special invitees.

McCullough received a special invite to the tournament after a successful summer and a hot start to the 2017-18 collegiate season. He has finished in the top 10 in three of the Cowboys’ four tournaments this fall, averaging 70.58 strokes per round. Most recently, McCullough tied for sixth at the Wyoming Southern Dunes Invitational with a 54-hole score of 214 (-2).

The 2017 Patriot All-America Invitational will feature a practice round on Wednesday, Dec. 27, with three rounds of tournament play scheduled for the three following days. The winner of the tournament will receive an exemption into the Air Capital Classic, a Web.com Tour event held in Wichita, Kan., June 14-24, 2018. Stay tuned to GoWyo.com and @wyo_golf on twitter to follow along with McCullough as he honors an American hero at the prestigious event.