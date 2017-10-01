McKinnon Wyoming, Home Of Elinore Stewart

Located just 57 miles southwest of Green River lies one of Sweetwater Counties smallest communites, yet there is so much history there it is hard to fit it all into one short article.

Established in the late 1800’s, McKinnon Wyoming is home to approximately 60 Sweetwater County residents.

The very first rendezvous of white fur traders and trappers in the Rocky Mountains took place just north of Mckinnon along the banks of the Henry’s Fork river in 1825.

Elinore Stewart

In 1909 a recently widowed woman by the name of Elinore Rupert, from Denver, Colorado packed up her and her young daughter and headed west to the Burntfork area to work as a housekeeper for a gentleman by the name of Clyde Stewart. Clyde had homesteaded to the area in the early 1900’s.

Shortly after arriving in the area, Elinore filed a claim for the adjoining 160 acres to Mr. Stewart’s homestead. Elinore and Clyde were married just six short weeks after she arrived in Burntfork area. The couple had several children.

Elinore passed away 1933 from a blood clot in her brain from complications to gall bladder surgery. Before her death Elinore would write letters to a friend in Denver was homebound about her experiences living in such a small community. Her friend later collected all the letters and had them published into two books and one movie. “Letters of a Woman Homesteader”, “Letters on an Elk Hunt”. Letters of a Woman Homesteader was made into the movie Heartland.

Clyde past away in 1947 and was buried in the Burntfork Cemetery besides his loving wife and son James.