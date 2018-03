Rock Springs Tigers Senior Nick McMurtrey (Pictured) scored a game high 32 points in the Tigers 81-75 loss to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds.

The Rock Springs Tigers were led in scoring by McMurtrey. Freshman Graedyn Buell (Pictured) added a game total 17 points followed by junior Derek Lionberger (Pictured) who pitched in 12.

With the loss the Tigers end the season 5-5 in conference play and 14-12 overall.