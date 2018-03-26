McTeacher’s Night At Sunset McDonald’s Wednesday

The staff and PTO of Walnut Elementary will be serving the community in a different way during McTeacher’s Night on Wednesday, March 28th.

Between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 28th, teachers, staff, members of the PTO, and students from Walnut Elementary will be at McDonald’s restaurant located at 1687 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs performing all the tasks normally conducted by staff at McDonald’s. In return a portion of the proceeds from food sold will be donated to Walnut Elementary.

Funds raised will go toward an electronic sign for the school.

In addition, the Walnut PTO will match the amount raised during McTeacher’s Night.