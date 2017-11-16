Mechanical Problems Caused Crash Near Airport

A plane crash near Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport was the result of an emergency landing after the single engine aircraft experienced mechanical problems, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Three people were transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for non-life threatening injuries following the crash, which occurred at about 3 p.m. yesterday.

According to WHP, the plane was being used to survey and count wild horses for the Bureau of Land Management prior to the crash.

After experiencing mechanical issues, the pilot attempted to land the plane on Wyoming Highway 370 near the airport.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.