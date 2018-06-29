Meet Crazy Horse Family Members and Author Matson July 25

On Wednesday, July 25th from 6 to 8pm in Green River the Sweetwater County Library System will be hosting an event for attendees to meet the family of Crazy Horse and author Matson.

Advertisement

Crazy Horse family members Floyd Clown and Doug War Eagle join author William Matson discuss and sign their book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” based on their family’s oral history.

Advertisement

The photo (above) was taken at Fort Laramie in 1868. The man seated in the center is Crazy Horse’s maternal uncle Lone Horn. Seated on the left is Morningstar or better known outside the Cheyenne Nation, Dull Knife. Dull Knife is labeled in the archives as Roman Nose. However Dull Knife had come to visit relatives and friends so he had been roaming around. Thus the photographer was told he was a Roaming Nose and his picture has been labeled as such for over a century and a half.