Meet Your Local Dispatchers: Carrie Williams

The week of April 10 through April 15 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This is a week to honor and show support for dispatchers for all that they do for us to help keep our community a safer place. In honor of National Telecommunicators Week, we are highlighting five local dispatchers. In today’s feature, we highlight Carrie Williams.

We asked Carrie five questions about her job as a dispatcher.

1. How long have you been a dispatcher for Sweetwater County?

I started my career in dispatching in January of 2001 with the Rock Springs Police Dept. I dispatched for them for 11 ½ years before moving to the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center in 2012 where I am a Shift Supervisor and FTO/CTO (Field Training Officer / Communications Training Officer) Coordinator.



2. How did you get involved with being a dispatcher?

I was working at a local department store where I had a co-worker’s husband, who happened to be a police officer with RSPD, come in and tell me that they were hiring for a dispatcher position and that he thought I should apply. I pondered it for a bit as it had nothing to do with my degree and wasn’t really something I had pictured myself doing, so I applied…..and 7 months later I was hired as a Dispatcher. I am thankful for that officer just as much now as I have been every day of my career. I have never looked back or had a regret going for it.

3. What type of training did you have before becoming a dispatcher and what training do you currently have?

At the time of my hire we had a 4 month in house training program where I was teamed up with current dispatchers and worked along side of them, watching, learning and demonstrating the skills needed to do the job before being on my own. I also attended the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy (WLEA) for 2 weeks where I received my certifications through the state to be a Communications Officer and graduated from the academy May of 2001. I have taken numerous classes over my career to keep up to date with the ever changing world of Dispatch. I became a Field Training Officer in 2005, have trained a number of new folks, I am CPR certified and am focusing on management and leadership classes now to help with my current position. We have to maintain 20 hours of POST (Police Officer Standard Training) every 2 years. I currently have 806 hours in my career and continue to add to that. To me knowledge is Power…I am always taking some class to help me grow.

4. What do you like most/least about being a dispatcher?

I was asked by a gal I was training one day if I liked my job. I told her NO……. I LOVE my job!! I have lived in Rock Springs my whole life, my family has roots here and I have never left. I feel with my job I am able to give back to my community by being a small part of something bigger. I love the fast pace of my job, the unknowing of what is going to happen next, never knowing what will be on the other end of that phone call or what your day is going to be like! It’s exciting!!! I work with an amazing group of people at the center. They are your family and your support team, your cheerleaders and your counselor.

The biggest down fall to my profession is that we never get closure on calls. We hang up and pick up the next call. We only get to hear the call and never see it, therefore our imaginations get carried away. The voices are in our head and we hear them over and over again. We envision what the scene looks like and that sticks with us. We may spend countless minutes on the phone with someone, be on a first name basis with them, be the calming voice talking them through CPR, talking them through what may be the worst day of their life, then we hang up once help arrives on scene and go onto the next call. Our adrenaline is up and down all day and night. We take those calls with us, take them home with us, we have to process them on our own and sometimes we don’t deal with them at all, we shut them out.

5. What is the funniest call you have taken?

There have been so many over my years in dispatch but the funniest one that has always stuck with me was when I got a call from a tourist who was staying at one of our local hotels. She called and said I wasn’t sure who else to call so I figured the police dept might lead me in the right direction. She was from back east traveling across the US with her husband and went on about how beautiful Wyoming was with all its scenery and wild life. I asked her what I could help her with. She asked where one would buy tickets to the local shows. I asked her, like the movies?? She said no, your shows, the ones you have stands set up for all over the place. I was so confused so I asked her where did you see these stands at? She said she saw them all across Wyoming and since they had a break they would like to attend one. Still not understanding what she was talking about, I asked her where specifically she saw these “Stands” at. She said on the side of the interstate, they are large wooden stands set up for miles and miles. I finally knew what she was talking about….Snow fences!! I explained to her what they were and what the purpose of them was. We both chuckled for a bit and I told her about some other things her and her husband might want to look at.