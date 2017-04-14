Meet Your Local Dispatchers: Tasha Urbatsch

The week of April 10 through April 15 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This is a week to honor and show support for dispatchers for all that they do for us to help keep our community a safer place. In honor of National Telecommunicators Week, we are highlighting five local dispatchers. In today’s feature, we highlight Tasha Urbatsch.

We asked Tasha five questions about her job as a dispatcher for Sweetwater County.

1. How long have you been a dispatcher for Sweetwater County?

I have been dispatching for 13 years. I started with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2004 and moved over with the Combined Communications Center in May of 2012.



2. How did you get involved with being a dispatcher?

I worked for the ambulance service in Green River and a friend I worked with also dispatched for the GRPD at the time, she told me that the County was hiring in their dispatch center. I sat with her a few times in the GR dispatch center to see what it was a dispatcher did and thought maybe I could do the job. The first day I questioned my choices but, I couldn’t imagine doing anything different now.





3. What type of training did you have before becoming a dispatcher and what training do you currently have?

I talked a lot in school so I tell people I’ve been training since elementary school but, in reality there is so much more. There was a 4 month in house training with a Training Officer and then 2 weeks at the Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. Since then, I have also taken leadership/supervisor classes, Communications Training Officer, Critical Incident Stress Debriefing and Hostage Negotiations. We are required to have at least 20 hours of training every 2 years to maintain our certifications but usually end up with more. We are always trying to learn more to better handle situations and make us stronger. Every call is different so you have to be prepared for the unexpected.



4. What do you like most/least about being a dispatcher?

What I like most about being a dispatcher is the ability to help people and the people I work with. I genuinely love my job and doing what I can to help the community. The least favorite part of my job is hearing people mourn for their loved ones. It’s always hard to hear any call dealing with a child but it’s equally as hard to hear somebody crying and trying to say they think their friend/relative has died.



5. What is the funniest call you have taken?

Over the years there have been many calls that make you shake your head and laugh a little so it’s hard to pick just one. I think the funniest part is just the people we work with, not just the other dispatchers in the center but, all the Officers, EMS and Fire Personnel we interact with. Sometimes the unintentional things we end up saying or doing make the best moments.