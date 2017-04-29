Meet the Merchant: Angels Antiques and Things

Everything old can be made new again. Proof of this exists at Angels Antiques and Things in downtown Rock Springs.

Owners/operators Jason and Heather Lee are proud to offer a wide variety of antiques, many with local ties. Jason has dealt in antiques since the age of nine and decided to open a store locally to share his passion with Rock Springs.

Jason and Heather value their connection to and relationship with the community. Offering antiques with local histories gives a unique perspective to the community’s history and broadens the appreciation of how Rock Springs has developed. Anyone who loves history or appreciates the uniqueness of antiques will find value in visiting Angels Antiques and Things.

The store has all kinds of antiques from the late 1800’s through the 1980’s including furniture, jewelry, china and more.

Angels Antiques and Things is located at 517 Rennie Street.

Contact Angels Antiques and Things with questions on buying, selling or consigning antique items. They can be reached in person at the store or by telephone at 307-466-3162. You can also find them on Facebook at facebook.com/AngelsAntiquesAndThings.