Meet The Merchant: Coyote Creek Steakhouse and Saloon

Coyote Creek Steakhouse and Saloon has served the Sweetwater County Community for the past 10 year. Located at 404 N Street in Rock Springs, the restaurant came to Rock Springs after it was very successful in Gillette. Since then, the Rock Springs location has become the only location of Coyote Creek Steakhouse and Saloon.

Rumor has it their building is haunted…there were also similar spooky stories about their building in Gillette.

Ray Marini, General Manager, said, “The building we are located in was a perfect challenge as our parent company was doing a lot of business in Rock Springs.”

The steakhouse offers a full-service restaurant and bar, plus catering. You can conveniently make reservations online.

A unique thing about Coyote Creek is that they have fresh fish cut in house. They are a “made from scratch” operation with high quality and delicious menu items.

With each visit, guests benefit from dining at Coyote Creek Steakhouse and Saloon. Not only do patrols enjoy a high-quality, delicious meal, but contributions are made to the local community. Coyote Creek employs local residents, taxes are paid locally and to state, and donations and other contributions are made to local charities.

Marini said, “We all work and live in Rock Springs and share a genuine interest in commitment to the community.”

You can visit Coyote Creek online to view the menu, learn more about the restaurant, or to make reservations at coyotecreekrs.com. You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CoyoteCreekrs/.