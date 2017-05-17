Meet The Merchant: Green River Basin Federal Credit Union

Green River Basin Federal Credit Union started with humble beginnings after six Union Pacific employees borrowed $5,000 from Green River First National Bank on March 21, 1967.

Since that time, the credit union, located at 131 E. Railroad Avenue, has grown to include members from Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette, and Lincoln Counties.

Originally called Green River Union Pacific Employees Federal Credit Union, the first official office was opened in October of 1969 when Babe Stone was appointed manager. The credit union office was located in the enclosed front porch of the Stone home for 20 years.

The credit union grew in 1997 with the purchase of the Green River building—the same building owned by the bank that first loaned the money to start the credit union.

The name was changed to Green River Basin Federal Credit Union on June 24, 2004.

Green River Basin Federal Credit Union is proud of the Union Pacific Railroad heritage. Just as the railroad expanded to bring services and goods across the country, Green River Basin Federal Credit Union has expanded to bring credit union benefits to Southwest Wyoming.

Green River Basin Federal Credit Union puts members first—embodying the credit union motto “People Helping People.”

The credit union is owned by its members, all of whom are welcome to attend the credit union’s annual meeting and help select board members.

Their website, http://www.grbasinfcu.org, offers convenient online banking and even provides links to other sites of community interest.

Catch the “Hometown Spirit” at Green River Basin Federal Credit Union.