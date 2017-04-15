Meet The Merchant: Grub’s Drive In

Grub’s Drive In in Rock Springs has been serving the community for decades.

Opened by Nick “Grub” Skorup in 1946, the Drive In has been in operation for 71 years. Following WWII, Grub’s mother and sisters did not want their only living son and brother to work in the mines, which was one of the only viable jobs available in the area at the time. With the help of his family, Grub was able to open a hamburger stand along US Highway 30, and Grub’s Drive In was born.

Over the decades, the Drive In has remained family owned and is now operated by Marcy and Dave Skorup, “Grub’s” son and daughter-in-law.

Known for the “Shamrock,” a cheeseburger with two patties and served with their famous fries, the Drive In’s seven employees serve the public with a smile. The “Shamrock” was aptly named because the burger stand opened in the spring around St. Patrick’s Day. The name stuck and the burger has become a Grub’s staple.

Many patrons enjoy the “Shamrock” burger with a creamy “Shamrock” shake—a cool, minty ice cream treat sure to delight the taste buds.

Others enjoy Grub’s delicious brown gravy on the fries or on the side for dipping.

The “Shamrock” burger isn’t the only menu option at Grub’s Drive In. The restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches and dinners and even serves breakfast until 10:30 a.m. Homemade soup and pies are available daily. To this day, the burger is fresh, never frozen, and the potatoes are real.

Grub’s Drive In proudly keeps up with the latest technology with an up-to-date website, mobile app (Google Play and The Apple Store), Facebook, and even offers convenient online ordering.

Customers are welcome to dine in or carry out. You can order by visiting Grub’s Drive In online, through their app, or by calling 307-362-6634.