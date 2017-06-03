Meet the Merchant: Legendary Laser Tag

Are you looking for a fun family activity that will get the kids up and moving this summer? Look no further than Legendary Laser Tag!

Legendary Laser Tag is conveniently located in the White Mountain Mall and is now open during regular mall hours throughout the summer. Each laser tag game lasts 20 minutes. The cost is $10.00 plus tax per person. However, age four and under are free. Legendary Laser Tag can accommodate groups of up to 20 people with two teams of 10 players on each team.

If you’ve seen elephants, giraffes, and other exotic animals loose in the mall, you can catch a ride on them too at Legendary Laser Tag. Zoomanimal rides are available for a small fee and will help to keep your little ones happy during their shopping trip.

If you have a birthday or special event, Legendary Laser Tag is the perfect place to go. They have a party room that can accommodate up to 30 guests. With as little as one week’s notice, your birthday, team building, or family event can be the best one ever at Legendary Laser Tag–the only business of its kind for hundreds of miles around.

Check out Legendary Laser Tag today in the White Mountain Mall, on their website, www.legendarylasertag.com, or on their Facebook page.