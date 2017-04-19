Meet The Merchant: Marty’s and Bomber’s

Many moons ago, a naïve North Dakota family packed up their Suburu and headed for the Wild West in search of their fortune. The game plan was to make money fast and head back their native land, But 30 years later, Daryl and Sue Fellbaum wouldn’t be anywhere but Rock Springs.

They grew from The Country Kitchen on Sunset Drive back in the 70s to Bomber’s Sports Bar in 1992, and then converted the old off-track betting parlor into Marty’s Gastro Pub in 2011. The name Bomber’s originated from a nickname that some good ol’ boys (Tim, Greg and John) bestowed on Daryl, or Baumer.

That famous duck logo… well that came courtesy of a patron simply doodling on a napkin. If you look closely you’ll see the duck’s name is George, which should give you an idea of who contributed the artwork.

Bomber’s has taken big leaps over the years and now offers Las Vegas-style gaming to its clientele.

Marty’s Gastro Pub is named after Daryl’s father and has become the staple for local sports fans looking for the ultimate fix of football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf and every other sport. Bomber’s and Marty’s offer a complete entertainment package from music and dancing on the weekends to featured sporting events all year round.

And that menu! The best food in town at the best prices and outstanding customer service gives the two locales its reputation as the only real sports bar in town.

More than anything though, it’s always been about the people. The customers, employees, friends and acquaintances kept the Fellbaums in Rock Springs, and they hope you’ll all be a part of the next 30 years.

Like them on Facebook or go their website, martybombers.com.