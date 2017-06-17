Meet The Merchant: Performance Auto & Truck Accessories

Performance Auto Sales & Truck Accessories has been a local landmark since the mid 80’s when Bill Valdez took a chance on a car lot. Originally located on Pilot Butte, it all began as a used car dealership. Now, over 35 years later, Kris has taken that car lot and turned it into your one stop shop for modification and accessories.

Now located at 258 Elk Street in Rock Springs, Kris continues to work with the same ethics his father instilled in him—be honest, respectful, and show integrity. You can still buy used cars, but Performance Auto & Truck Accessories specializes in items such as Lift Kits, Chips and Exhaust Systems. You can also find wheels, tires, and LED lighting. Kris has a full range of in-stock items and can order additional parts including heavy-duty bumpers and diamond plated Tonneau Covers.

Once inside the shop, not only are you greeted by dogs Hotrod and Presley, the shop mascots, you are reminded of an era still close to many. With the old pictures on the walls, to the restored 1972 Chevelle on the showroom floor, and “Elvis” sitting in the chair, we are reminded of the many shows Valdez & Company put on for us.

Performance Auto & Truck Accessories provides superb customer service, carries the latest in vehicle accessories, and Kris guarantees he has the best price, selection, and service in town.

So, whether it’s for work or show, check out Performance Auto & Truck Accessories on Elk Street, and let Kris do what he does best!