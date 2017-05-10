Meet The Merchant: Rose Floral of Green River

Rose Floral of Green River has proudly served Green River and surrounding areas since November 2016.

Stacy and her team are committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and plants—all pesticide free.

With Mother’s Day and Memorial Day quickly approaching, Rose Floral is ready to serve the community’s floral needs. Rose Floral provides flowers and plants for all occasions including holidays, birthdays, funerals, thanks, get well, and just for everyday.

Whatever the occasion, Rose Floral uses only the freshest of flowers to convey their customer’s sentiment.

Of course, wedding season is in full swing, and Rose Floral is there to make the process more convenient. Not only do they provide flowers, but they also help with linens, tuxedo rental, and even equipment. With set up and tear down, they have you covered.

Forget about the “standard” card that normally comes with your arrangement, Stacy’s mom makes all the cards by hand. Each one is individual and unique.

People aren’t the only ones who love Rose Floral. Lola the cat is the store mascot and will greet every customer with a purr that reassures they will be receiving the “purrfect” arrangement.

Rose Floral offers a wide array of gifts and gift ideas as well. Check out their selection of vases and many decorative items.

They offer free “local” delivery, even to the mines. Stacy and her crew have even delivered as far as Manilla.

Providing for all members of the community, Rose Floral has a Spanish-speaking staff member as well.

Located at 2 E Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, find them on the web at rosefloralgr.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/rosefloralofgreenriver.

Because all their customers are important, their professional staff is dedicated to making your experience a pleasant one. They go the extra mile to make your floral gift perfect.

Let Rose Floral of Green River be your first choice for flowers and more.