Meet The Merchant: Safe-Ko Kitchens and Baths

At Safe-Ko Kitchens & Baths, Jim Springsteel and his wife, Ruby, have over 30 years of experience and expertise. They will handle your project with the quality service you expect.

Safe-Ko Kitchens & Baths’ goal is to always make their customers comfortable and at ease. They are very professional in every aspect of their work.

They do “turn key” work, which means they do all the work themselves, without subcontractors. This provides a convenience to their customers because they work with one company throughout the process.

Jim and his crew provide state-of-the-art computerized design with your project, providing customers with a view of the design before it is built.

Their select cabinet companies are Showplace, Great Northern and Canyon Creek.

Don’t look for Showplace cabinetry at a big national-chain home center. It won’t be there, and it can’t be ordered from any catalog, web site or discount club. Showplace cabinetry is only sold through authorized, independent dealers like Safe-Ko Kitchens & Baths.

Great Northern Cabinetry is in the heartland of Wisconsin and has been in the business of making quality cabinetry since 1972.

Canyon Creek Cabinet Company, located in Monroe, WA, is a leading manufacturer of affordable custom framed and frameless style cabinetry for any room in the home.

As for the “Baths” part of Safe-Ko, Jim has chosen top rated companies as well. Best Bath Systems, Sentrel Bath Systems and Arizona Shower Doors.

Best Bath Systems is dedicated to helping seniors and people of all abilities live independently. Best Bath Systems is a leading manufacturer of safe, comfortable, and durable showers and walk-in tubs for homes, hospitals, universities, and care facilities.

Sentrel Bath Systems is gaining recognition as today’s best looking, and best functioning wet-wall tub and shower wall solution.

Arizona Shower Door specializes in creating wardrobe and glass shower doors that elegantly complement a variety of home applications.

Safe-Ko Kitchens & Baths Has Been Proudly Creating Beautiful Kitchens and Bathrooms in Sweetwater County for over 30 years. Now financing is available, so don’t put off that remodel you have been waiting for. Contact Jim at Safe-Ko Kitchens & Baths, 411 North Center Street in Rock Springs, or call them today at 307-362-9174.