Meet The Merchant: Staley’s Taco Time

Meet Taco Time! This July marks 46 years in business for Denise and Lee Staley. They own several Taco Time Location including two in Rock Springs, one in Green River, one in Lyman, and one in Kemmerer.

Denise’s mother-in-law and father-in-law started their first fast food taco chain in the plaza mall in Rock Springs. Today, Staley’s Taco Time has 100 employees collectively.

Taco Time takes pride in being a huge community sponsor. They offer tuition reimbursement to their employees, flexible scheduling, and advancement opportunities. Because they are a family owned business with local owners, they live and work in their community. They have strong values and great attitudes.

Taco Time is a quick-serve Mexican restaurant with high-quality and fresh food. Shells, chips, crisp burritos, and sauces are all made fresh in-house every day!

Denise said, “Anyone that tries our food is hooked! We have a craveable taste profile that keeps you coming back.”

Contact info:

www.tacotimewy.com

The best way to contact Taco Time is through Facebook at facebook.com/tacotimewyo/. They also have their own app and website for convenient online ordering. If you’re not feeling up to a trip out of the house, Taco Time conveniently delivers.