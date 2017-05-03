Meet The Merchant: A Touch of Class Floral

A Touch of Class Floral provides all the sights and smells of summer—bright and beautiful flowers, full luscious greenery and plants and more.

A Touch of Class Floral brings a little bit of spring and sunshine into every day. Owner Tina Angelovic and her team of employees strive to please their customers with beautiful fresh and permanent custom designed floral arrangements, balloon bouquets and custom gift baskets. Whether for weddings, funerals, birthdays or any occasion, A Touch of Class Floral puts their very best in to each arrangement.

A Touch of Class Floral has been in business in Rock Springs for 29 years, and Tina and her crew are as eager to please their customers now as they were on the day the doors opened.

Already busy starting the month of May, Tina would like to remind everyone to get their orders in early. Mother’s Day is only a little over a week away and Memorial Day is approaching fast. Everyone at A Touch of Class will make sure to have the most beautiful Mother’s Day and memorial tribute arrangements ready for you.

Give A Touch of Class Floral a call today at 362-4800 or stop by 421 Broadway to experience a little bit of summer every day.