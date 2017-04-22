Meet The Merchant: The Wool Warehouse

Visit Southwestern Wyoming Wool Warehouse to meet some friendly folks and experience a piece of Rock Springs history.

Better known as the “Wool Warehouse,” this business has been in Rock Springs for 63 years. The Wool Warehouse was originally started by local sheep ranchers to store and ship wool.

Over the years, retail sales of ranch related items has taken the place of the wool trade. Today, you can find a wide variety of items in the store.

They specialize in all types of animal feed from horse, cow, and swine to top of the line dog food. The Wool Warehouse also carries a good stock of veterinary supplies and all kinds of tack

In addition to ranch related items, the store also carries a great selection of cast iron cookware, home décor, UW Gear, Eden Honey and so much more.

People may discover the Wool Warehouse for their inventory, but Rock Springs residents always return for the great customer service. Manager Clark Webber says customer service is the number one goal, and it shows. The staff at the Wool Warehouse wants to make sure that you and your animals are taken care of right.

Stop in to the Wool Warehouse at 1145 Elk Street or give them a call at 362-3022.