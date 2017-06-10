Meet the Merchant: Wyoming Trucks and Cars

Are you looking for a new ride to show off this summer? Look no further than Wyoming Trucks and Cars.

Wyoming Trucks and Cars is a family operated business that has been in Rock Springs for 16 and a half years. When Rock Springs Ford Lincoln Mercury closed its doors, Martin and Ronnie Goicoechea purchased the used car portion of the business and named it Wyoming Trucks and Cars. Since then, they have worked hard to help all Wyoming Trucks and Cars customers, new and returning, with their purchases and -most importantly- with service after the purchase.

Wyoming Trucks and Cars is proud to be the home of lifetime guarantees, including oil changes and car washes for the life of any vehicle that is purchased at Wyoming Trucks and Cars. However, anyone can get a great deal on a car wash or oil change at Wyoming Trucks Wash and Lube, whether their vehicle comes from Wyoming Trucks and Cars or not.

Wyoming Trucks Wash and Lube is located at 128 Westland Way in Rock Springs.

“Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction. We may not always achieve this goal, but we never quit trying! Our staff is friendly and professional. We consider all our customers a part of our Wyoming Trucks Family! We would love to invite you in to see how we can help you,” said Ronnie.

Starting on June 13th, Wyoming Trucks will host their Bigger Summer Sale at the Kmart parking lot in Rock Springs. They will have great deals on a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles.

Wyoming Trucks and Cars is regularly located at 1503 Dewar Drive or you can find them on Facebook or on the web at www.wytrucks.com.