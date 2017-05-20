Meet The Merchant: Wyoming Work Warehouse

In 1989, Wyoming Work Warehouse had its humble beginning in 1989 as a small shoe store located in Casper, Wyoming. As energy businesses grew, so did the store.

Within a few years, Wyoming Work Warehouse had grown to include safety boots, FR outerwear and specialty clothing. The clothing lines now cover requirements for industrial workers, ranch and farm folks, methane, gas, coal, and construction workers.

Wyoming Work Warehouse provides everything you need to brave the elements of the Wyoming weather: Levi’s, Wranglers, Carhartt, just to name a few. They have a wide variety of FR clothing brands including Ariat, Bulwark, Wrangler, Rasco, and more.

You can find boots that are waterproof, abrasion resistant, oil/slip resistant, insulated, steel toe, composite toe, alloy toe, metatarsal guard (Met Guard), Electrical Hazard, and removable dual density EVA footbed. All Safety Work boots meet the required ~~ASTM 2413-05~~ safety standard.

Wyoming Work Warehouse is not just for men. Ladies, they carry a huge assortment of scrubs in bright colors and prints in all sizes, even petite. For your feet, Dansko. You’ll also find an array of medical accessories like stethoscopes.

Need casual wear, casual shoes or running and hiking footwear? No problem! Wyoming Work Warehouse has you covered.

Our local store has been at its current location since 2009. Stop by and see Dave and the crew at 2400 Cascade Drive, next to Home Depot. Open Mon-Sat 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5.