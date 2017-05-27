Meet The New Coach For Western Wyoming Community College Volleyball: Jennifer Salmon

At the start of this years Volleyball season, the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs will be lead by a new head coach. Jennifer Salmon, accompanied by her dog Gracie, came to Rock Springs at the end of the 2016 season and took over the role of Head Coach. We sat down and got to know her a little bit.

Where are you from?

I am originally from the Rochester, New York area.

When you are not coaching, what roles do you have with the school?

I am the new Marketing and Community Engagement Coordinator.

Before coming to Western, what school or schools were you coaching at?

While as an undergrad student I was an assistant coach at SUNY Geneseo for 10 years before moving on to Cornell. While at Cornell I was the Assistant Coach. During my time at Cornell we were the 3 time IVY League Champions from 2004-2006.

What drew you to Western Wyoming Community College?

I fell in love with Western immediately. I have family in California and Arizona so living in Wyoming is closer to them than New York.

Have you been a coach at a Junior College before?

This is my first year coaching at the Junior College Level.

What excites you the most about coming to Western?

I am excited that I will be able to have a greater impact on the players and students of the school.

How do you feel about the new players you have coming in for the 2017 season?

I am very excited to work with the five new players we have coming onto the team. We will be looking to sign a sixth player before the start of the season.

What are your goals for the team?

My hope is to set realistic goals and to establish a certain culture, discipline, commitment, putting the team first, have a great community impact, and a want to win.

What exciting activities does the team have coming up?

We have a Volleyball prospect camp coming up in August. The camp will take place the 3rd through the 5th. All of the players will be at the camp to help.