Meet Your New Wyoming Cowboy Signees

Today was National Signing Day for college football and the Wyoming Cowboys were busy signing 23 high school seniors and one graduate transfer. While today was the first day for signings, the national letter-of-intent period will run through April 1st.

Here are some highlights from today’s signings:

∙Logan Harris (offensive lineman) will stay in his home state to play for the Wyoming Cowboys. Harris was named to the Casper Star Tribune Super 25 Team both his junior and senior seasons at Torrington High School.

∙Patrick Arnold (offensive lineman) was named to All-Nebraska First Team for all classifications by the Omaha World-Herald following his senior season. 247 Sports ranked Arnold as the No. 9 overall recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2017 recruiting class. Arnold also earned First Team Super State honors from the Lincoln Journal Star in 2016.

∙Keyon Blankenbaker (cornerback) was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 85 overall recruit in the state of Illinois in the 2017 recruiting class.

∙C.J. Coldon (cornerback) has been ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals and Scout.com. He was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 64 overall recruit in the state of Illinois in the 2017 recruiting class.

∙Avante’ Cox (wide receiver) was named First Team All-State Class 4A by the Illinois Football Coaches Association in 2016. He was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 82 overall recruit in the state of Illinois in the 2017 recruiting class. He also was selected to the 81st Annual Champaign News-Gazette All-State Football Team for all classifications.

∙Keegan Cryder (offensive tackle) was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 19 overall recruit in the state of Colorado in the 2017 recruiting class.

∙Trey Dorfner (running back) earned a spot on the 2017 Seattle Times’ Chips List of the top 100 players in the state. He was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 37 best overall recruit from the state of Washington in the 2017 recruiting class.

∙Gavin Dunayski (defensive lineman) was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 22 overall recruit from the state of Washington in the 2017 recruiting class. Dunayski was also given a three-star ranking by 247 Sports.

∙Esaias Gandy (safety) was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 17 overall recruit in the state of Colorado in the 2017 recruiting class. Gandy earned First Team All-State Class 4A from the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAANow.com), ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps.

∙Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula (linebacker) is rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals, Scout.com and 247 Sports. 247 Sports ranked Gatoloai-Faupula as the 122nd overall recruit in the entire state of California.

∙Javaree Jackson (defensive lineman) was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 23 overall recruit from the state of Wisconsin in the 2017 recruiting class.

∙Victor Jones (defensive end) is rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals, Scout.com and 247 Sports. 247 Sports ranked Jones as the 108th overall recruit in the entire state of California.

∙Jared Scott (wide receiver) has received a three-star rating by Scout.com. Scott was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 26 overall recruit in the state of Illinois in the 2017 recruiting class.

∙Rudy Stofer (offensive tackle) earned First Team Super State honors for all classifications from the Lincoln Journal Star as a defensive lineman. The Omaha World-Herald selected him First Team All-State, as well. 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 10 overall recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2017 recruiting class.

∙Xazavian Valladay (running back) earned Special Mention All-State honors from the Chicago Tribune as a senior. He was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 75 overall recruit in the state of Illinois in the 2017 recruiting class.

∙Tyler Vander Waal (quarterback) has been ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals, Scout.com and 247 Sports. 247 Sports also ranked Vander Waal as the 174th best overall recruit in the state of California in 2017.

∙Alonzo Velazquez (offensive tackle) has received a three-star rating by Scout.com. Velazquez was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 12 overall recruit from the state of Wisconsin in the 2017 recruiting class.

∙Davon Wells-Ross (linebacker) was ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2017 recruiting class. 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 8 recruit in the state of Nebraska this year.

∙Trey Woods (athlete) was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 23 overall recruit in the state of Oregon for the 2017 recruiting class.