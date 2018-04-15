Meet The New Cowboy Basketball Signees

He averaged 29.4 point per game at Washington Academy this past season. He added 3.3 assists per game and shot 42 percent from behind the arc. A graduate of James Clemons High School in Huntsville, earning All-Huntsville honors in both basketball and football. He played running back and defensive back on the gridiron. He had scholarship offers from Murray State and Alcorn State and received recruiting interest from Auburn and Alabama.

Bradley Belt: A 6-4, 205-pounder from Huntsville, Alabama. Belt played last season at Washington Academy in Greenville, North Carolina under former Wyoming Cowboy graduate assistant coach Bruce Martin. He is ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.

Here is overview of the four new Pokes that will wear the brown and gold next season:

“I really believe this group fits what we were looking for in a sense of a little more maturity than the average high school player,” Edwards added. “All four of these guys have the ability to impact the program from day one.”

Last Wednesday, University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the addition of three prep school players in Bradley Belt, Tariq Johnson and Brandon Porter along with junior college transfer Jake Hendricks to the Pokes 2018-19 roster.

Jake Hendricks:, a 6-5, 180-pounder from Smithfield, Utah. He comes to Laramie from College of Southern Idaho, as he will have two years of eligibility at Wyoming. Hendricks just finished a season that saw CSI make it to the National Junior College Championship game. He also set the CSI school record in career three pointers with 191. This past season, Hendricks averaged 12.7 points per game adding 3.8 rebounds per night.

Hendricks hit 108 three pointers, as he started all 36 games for CSI last season earning All-Region honors. At Sky View High School, Hendricks earned Second Team All-State honors adding 16.1 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He received offers from Central Florida, East Tennessee State, Chattanooga and Sacramento State among others. Tariq Johnson: 6-5, 200-pounds from Stevensville, Maryland. Johnson played at Mount Zion Prep last season. He averaged 17 points per game and seven rebounds per night at Mount Zion. He also added three assists per game and two steals per night.

Johnson played his high school basketball at Kent Island High School, as he scored over 1,000 points in two seasons. He averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds per game as a senior and 18.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a junior earning All-Conference honors both seasons. Johnson holds the school record for points in a game with 42. He received scholarship offers from East Tennessee State, Siena, Wagner and James Madison.

Brandon Porter: 6-8, 190 pounds from Virginia Beach, Virgina. A teammate of Cowboy signee Bradley Belt’s last season at Washington Academy, Porter also played for former Cowboy Bruce Martin. At Washington Academy, Porter added 23 points per game to go along with 8.7 rebounds.