Meet The New Cowboy Basketball Signees

Last Wednesday, University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the addition of three prep school players in Bradley Belt, Tariq Johnson and Brandon Porter along with junior college transfer Jake Hendricks to the Pokes 2018-19 roster.
“I really believe this group fits what we were looking for in a sense of a little more maturity than the average high school player,” Edwards added. “All four of these guys have the ability to impact the program from day one.”
Here is overview of the four new Pokes that will wear the brown and gold next season:
Bradley Belt: A 6-4, 205-pounder from Huntsville, Alabama. Belt played last season at Washington Academy in Greenville, North Carolina under former Wyoming Cowboy graduate assistant coach Bruce Martin. He is ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.
Jake Hendricks:, a 6-5, 180-pounder from Smithfield, Utah. He comes to Laramie from College of Southern Idaho, as he will have two years of eligibility at Wyoming. Hendricks just finished a season that saw CSI make it to the National Junior College Championship game. He also set the CSI school record in career three pointers with 191. This past season, Hendricks averaged 12.7 points per game adding 3.8 rebounds per night.
Hendricks hit 108 three pointers, as he started all 36 games for CSI last season earning All-Region honors. At Sky View High School, Hendricks earned Second Team All-State honors adding 16.1 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He received offers from Central Florida, East Tennessee State, Chattanooga and Sacramento State among others.
Tariq Johnson: 6-5, 200-pounds from Stevensville, Maryland. Johnson played at Mount Zion Prep last season. He averaged 17 points per game and seven rebounds per night at Mount Zion. He also added three assists per game and two steals per night.
Porter also added 2.1 assists per game and 3.1 steals, as he shot 39 percent from the three point line. He played high school basketball at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach earning All-Atlantic Conference accolades, as one of the top scorers in the area adding 17.3 points per game. He also received an offer from Hampton.
The four signees join Trevon “TJ” Taylor, who signed with the Cowboys during the early signing period in November.
