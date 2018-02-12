On Meeting On UW President Laurie Nichols This Wednesday

From the University of Wyoming Daily News:

An open meeting is scheduled Wednesday, February 14th for members of the University of Wyoming community and the public to participate in the evaluation of President Laurie Nichols by the UW Board of Trustees.

The meeting is scheduled from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Family Room. At this time, faculty, staff, students and the public has the Opportunity to share their assessments of Nichols’ performance with professional evaluator Steve Portch, who has been retained by the board to assist in the president’s evaluation.

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be broadcast via WyoCast at: https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/e43067f581cf48ba837a7c892cfe39961d.

While on campus Wednesday, Portch also will meet with leaders of the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate, Associated Students of UW, administrators and other stakeholders regarding their perspectives of Nichols’ performance.

Additionally, people can submit their comments online, by name or anonymously, by going to www.uwyo.edu/trustees/pres_eval/web_form_eval.html.

The board has responsibility to recruit, appoint, support and evaluate the university’s chief executive officer. Portch, retired chancellor of the 34-campus University of Georgia system, regularly consults with universities for presidential evaluations.

Nichols was appointed by the Board of Trustees in December 2015 as UW’s 26th president. She began her duties May 16, 2016. Her three-year contract included the stipulation that the trustees conduct a comprehensive performance evaluation after the university president had served 18 months, an emerging best practice in higher education.

For more information about the presidential evaluation process, go to www.uwyo.edu/trustees/pres_eval/.