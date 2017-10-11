Memoir Writing Workshop At Young at Heart Community Center

A memoir writing workshop will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00-3:45 pm at the Young at Heart Community Center, beginning Tuesday October 17th and running through December 5th.

Barbara Smith, retired WWCC English teacher and writer, will once again lead the workshop “How to Write Your Life Story”. The course is offered through Western Wyoming Community College and is free to residents 60 and older who qualify for the Senior Waiver.

The eight week workshop is ideal for the beginner who wants to get started. Anyone interested should register for the class at the college. To register, sign up for the three credit class as follows: SYN # 1959 Creative Writing: Memoir Writing, ENGL 2065-F1.

Participants may take the class for Audit (non-credit) or for three credits. Any resident of Sweetwater County 60 or older is eligible for the Senior Tuition Waiver. You may also register online or over the phone at 382-1677, WWCC. The class meets in the conference room at the Young at Heart Community Center.

According to Smith, “A lot of people tell me that they would like to get started writing about their experiences and the stories of their lives, for their own satisfaction or for some of their family members who have been after them to get their stories written, but they just don’t know how to go about it.”

Smith has been offering these workshops at the Senior Center since 1976. “The neat thing about this workshop is that we give each other ideas for stories and then when we get together we share them. Getting that kind of immediate feedback really gets the motor running, and I am always amazed at the great stories I hear.”

The last workshop was held last spring and included several writers who have had their stories published in the Rocket Miner’s “Remember When” series in the Sunday paper. Some of these writers include Carolyn Malson, Helmut John Anderson, Kennilynn Zanetti, and Bill Logan from Rock Springs, and Larry Hell, Marilee Larsen, and Kathy Leasor from Green River, to name a few.

Barbara Smith taught at WWCC for 38 years, and received the Governor’s Arts award in 2006 in part for “teaching people of Rock Springs the value of their stories and the importance in writing them.” She has been published in several collections, including the recently published, Blood, Water, Wind, and Stone: An Anthology of Wyoming Writers, as well as The Last Best Place; Deep West: A Literary Tour of Wyoming; Drive, He Said; Wyoming Promises; Leaning into the Wind; Crazy Woman Creek; Woven on the Wind, and Wyoming Fence Lines.

She has also been the recipient of the Arizola Magnenant Award from Wyoming Writers, and the Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award for Nature Writing and she is currently a member of the Artists Roster for the Wyoming Arts Council.