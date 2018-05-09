Memorial Balloon Release Set For Sunday

A Memorial Balloon Release is scheduled for Mother’s Day in honor of mothers and daughters who have gone missing.

Advertisement

The Memorial is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 13 at Northpark Elementary School. Before the release, Rock Springs resident Laura Lee Jones will present a short speech. Jones’ mother went missing from the Afton area three years ago, and the case has turned cold. Jones planned the event in honor of families like hers who experience the struggle on Mother’s Day.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to bring a balloon.