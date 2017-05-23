Memorial Day Weekend, A Great Weekend For A Family Camping Trip

With Memorial Day this weekend, many will be heading out to spend the weekend camping with family and friends. Sweetwater County has many locations close to home that provide camping opportunities for residents. Below is a list of five nearby locations. Information courtesy of recreation.gov and tourwyoming.com.
- Buckboard Crossing Campground- Located just 25 miles from Green River, on the far northwest shore of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The campground consists of 66 single-family campsites, most of which are able to be reserved. Most of the sites have a cabana over a picnic table with some offering electricity, fire rings and grills. Buckboard Marina is nearby and offers boat rentals, fuel, slips, fishing licenses, bait, groceries and anything else you may need for your weekend at the lake.
- Firehole Canyon Campground- Located 29 miles southwest of Rock Springs. The area is scattered Russian olives, sagebrush dots this desert-like campground with beautiful views of the reservoir and surrounding red rock formations. Fishing, boating, canoeing, water skiing and swimming are some popular activities on the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the perfect way to keep cool this summer.
- Weeping Rock Campground- Located just below that Fontenelle Dam on the Green River, Weeping Rock Campground is the perfect getaway for anglers, boaters and birdwatchers. This area was once a gathering place for mountain men, and is now a haven for birds and wildlife. Trout and kokanee salmon live in this area of the Green River. And since the area is restricted to motorboats, the fishing is always good. With free camp sites, facilities include toilets, picnic sites, and fishing access to the Green River.
- Sweetwater River Campground- Located just north of Farson, the Sweetwater River Campground consists of two campgrounds; one at the Bridge, and one at the Guard Station. This area is ideally suited for the solitary adventurer. A family seeking a remote area for hiking, mountain biking, fishing, or just peace and quiet can find all they want here at the southern end of the Wind River Mountains. With a trailhead access to the Bridger Wilderness, and Little Sandy Lake there is plenty to see and do.
- Lucerne Campground- Located just north of Manila Utah, Lucerne campground provides a great getaway for the family who is looking for that great fishing, boating, canoeing, water skiing and swimming area. Campers are offered the convenience of an adjacent boat ramp, marina and fish cleaning station. Lucerne Marina has boat rentals, fuel, slips, fishing licenses, bait and groceries.
