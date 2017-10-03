Memorial Hospital Announces New Hospitalist

Rock Springs, Wyo. – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s has announced the addition of a new a new hospitalist, Dr. Bikram Sharma (pictured).

Dr. Sharma recently joined the team of MHSC hospitalists Drs. Charles Knight and Kishore Rasamallu and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette. They are in-patient physicians who work exclusively in the hospital.

In a press release from MHSC, Dr. Sharma said, “I do want to help and I want them to be in charge of their health. Other people can help them, but they have to be in charge.” Dr. Sharma wants to help each patient take charge of their health care. He employees a “three D” approach: Diet, discipline and doctor.

Sharma was born in Pokhara, Nepal. He attended medical school at Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine in Kathmandu, Nepal, serving as the medical officer for Nepal International Clinic in 2012. He completed his internal medicine residency at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, and recently completed a two-year critical care fellowship at Stanford University in California.

To learn more about Dr Sharma, click here.