Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees To Host Emergency Meeting

The remaining Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting at the hospital today at 3:30 p.m.

Trustee Taylor Jones said the meeting will take place at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. An exact room location has not been set and is dependent on which rooms are available. Jones said they hope to host the meeting in one of the classrooms in the basement if classes are not being held.

The emergency meeting comes after the Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners removed two hospital trustees from the board, accepted the resignation if three others, voted to reduce the board from seven members to five, and appointed a new member during the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting. You can get more information on that story here.

The commissioners encouraged the hospital board to hold an emergency meeting after receiving multiple emails from hospital employees claiming the hospital was going to lay off 30 employees as early as tomorrow.

During the meeting, hospital board members told the commissioners that they were unaware of the specifics of staff reductions and indicated that the decision was the responsibility of hospital administration.