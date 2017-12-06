Memorial Hospital Foundation Hospital Lighting & Tree of Lights

Join the Memorial Hospital Foundation tonight for the hospital lighting a tree lighting starting at 6:00 pm.

Participants will also have the opportunity to honor a loved one by purchasing various lights in memory of, in celebration, or even with a “Thinking of You” message.

Donors may also sign the Tree of Lights book, with proceeds benefitting the Foundation’s Greatest Need Fund, which supports the advancement of healthcare in Sweetwater County.

Lights can be purchased now through December 24th in the Memorial Hospital gift shop, contacting the foundation, or during the lighting event. The cost of lights depends on the color: a white light is $2.00, a green light is $5.00, a blue light is $10.00, a red light is $15, a gold light is $25.00, and red bird is $100.00.

For more information contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation at 307-352-8234.